PSU men's basketball coach Barret Peery shares how his team has dealt with the cancellation of the Big Sky and NCAA Tournaments.

There was no hotter team in the Big Sky than Portland State when the conference tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vikings had won six straight games and believed they were on the cusp of not only coming home from Boise with a conference title, but the ability to make a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament.

Theirs is just one of many could-be Cinderella stories who never made it to the ball.