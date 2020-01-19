Pritchard’s late 3 lifts Oregon past Washington in OT

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, right, shoots the game-winning 3-point basket as Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) tries for the block during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Seattle. Oregon won 64-61 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Payton Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and No. 8 Oregon rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun Washington 64-61.

The Ducks avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half and handed Washington its third loss in four games.

Pritchard finished with 22 points.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 25 points and 19 rebounds. The freshman was dominant on the interior but didn’t get the help he needed from his teammates.