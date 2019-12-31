Rose Bowl 2020: Head coaches host press conference

The press conference is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day before the Granddaddy of Them All, the head coaches held one last press conference for the media.

KOIN 6’s AJ McCord was out in Pasenda continuing her Rose Bowl coverage, where she heard from Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal along with Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst. The two HC’s have led their teams through impressive seasons, with No. 6 Oregon sitting at a 10-3 record and No. 8 Wisconsin at 11-2.

The 2020 Rose Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Follow along with AJ McCord and KOIN 6 News for coverage throughout the game.