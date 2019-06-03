Welcome to KOIN Community Champions!

How does it work? By nominating someone you draw attention to their good deeds and help to inspire other people around the world to also rise up and make a difference, as only they can. A nomination or a win has the potential to boost and encourage people to want to do more. It also reminds them that we appreciate the work they are doing. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate kindness.

Who is a Community Champion? They are your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues, first responders, healthcare personnel, your family and more! They are people who truly make a difference in our community.

What should I write? It’s easy to nominate an everyday person changing the world, but a thoughtful, well-written nomination is essential to help your hero to stand out from the others we receive. Here are some suggestions we hope will help you in crafting your nomination for consideration:

Think about what makes your hero special. Ask yourself: What makes my nominee unique? What specific accomplishment(s) has he or she achieved that is truly remarkable? What impact has his or her work had on our community?

Tell us about your hero. Take your time and write from the heart. Remember: What you share- in your own words- is the most important factor in advancing a nomination for further consideration. You can enter your essay directly on the form, or write them first in a word document and then “cut and paste” them into the field. Please note the information you provide will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

You will have the option to also upload a photo with your nomination. You are solely responsible for any information, photographs or video that you submit; you affirm that you own or have the necessary rights, consents, licenses and permissions to publish any such information, photographs or video; and you license to KOIN all patent, trademark, copyright or other proprietary rights for publication as part of this promotion.

Click “Submit” If your nomination has been successfully transmitted, you’ll see a “thank you” message on your screen. If you have provided us with your email address, we’ll also send a confirmation that your nomination has been received. And yes, we read each and every nomination form submitted.

Are there prizes? Yes. Community Champions that are chosen will receive on-air recognition and a special prize to thank them.

