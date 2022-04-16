Meals on Wheels People benefits from the fundraiser

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the Stride For Seniors returned to Portland International Raceway on Saturday.

Hundreds of people turned out to support homebound seniors in the 5th annual event. KOIN 6 News morning anchor Emily Burris and drag queen Poison Water hosted a day of fun, music, food and drinks before walkers took a lap around the racetrack raising money for Meals on Wheels People.

Therapy llamas Napoleon and Benny were at the finish line to cheer people on.

Participants met their goal of raising $450,000 to support meal deliveries to older adults and vulnerable families in the Portland metro.