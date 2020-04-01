A run like any other: Going the Social Distance Relay

The first relay launches April 5, two more are slated for later in the month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You don’t have to wait for social distancing restrictions to be lifted in order to be part of an upcoming worldwide relay “race”….

Amy Theberge, founder of Portland’s Revel Events, announced she is producing a series of virtual relays called Going the Social Distance Relay. The series, which launches with the inaugural relay on April 5, 2020 at 8 a.m., is a collaboration with Mile Point Events that not only aims to get people running, jogging or walking, it benefits Meals on Wheels programs.

Here’s how the relay will work:

● Each team consists of 8 runners, with a team captain at the helm

● Run on your own, while in touch with your team digitally

● Simply report stats to the team captain, post run

● Flexibility! Runners can race outdoors or on a treadmill, at their own pace

● These relays are a ridiculous amount of fun

● Share your experience and celebrate with us on Instagram Live, post race – hashtag #GTSDR

For more information, visit the Going the Social Distance Relay website.

Ready to get going? Register for the first Going the Social Distance Relay here! (Note: Only team captains need to register).

Follow Going the Social Distance Relay on Instagram.