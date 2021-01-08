Benson Bubbler missing from downtown Portland

The spot where the Benson Bubbler went missing in downtown Portland. (Portland Water Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An iconic Portland Benson Bubbler has mysteriously gone missing.

The Portland Water Bureau said a single-bowled bubbler vanished from SW Taylor Street, between 11th and 12th.

They are reviewing security footage from nearby to look for clues.

Portland has 52 Benson Bubbler fountains and 74 one-bowl fountains. The one that went missing is single-bowled.

In 1912, Simon Benson, a local businessman and philanthropist, donated $10,000 to the City of Portland to purchase and install 20 bronze drinking fountains.