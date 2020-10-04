BIPOC artists, students unite for Tualatin mural installation

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — A local non-profit partnered with artists and Sunset High School’s Black Student Union to bring a series of new murals to the Tualatin community.

Color Outside the Lines organized a day of creativity and conversations around race, belonging and leadership on Saturday. Four Black muralists from Portland were invited to help bring the murals to life. Students were able to participate in beautifying their community and have a hand in creating a long-lasting piece of art, according to the non-profit.

The event was held outside and included speakers and other performances.