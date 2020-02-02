Black History Fest NW starts February with a flash mob

February is Black History Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday, February 1, marked the start of Black History Month. To kick off the celebration and commemoration of Black culture, the Black History Festival Northwest put on a flash mob dance at the Lloyd Center.

“We put a compilation of Black music together. What we tried to do was go as far back as we could and bring it to present day,” said Shalanda Sims, the executive director of the World State Theater, which hosts the Black History Festival Northwest.

Flash mob dancers with the Black History Festival Northwest. February 1, 2020 (KOIN)

Black History Festival Northwest will have events highlighting African-American history and culture throughout the years all month long. The group will also shine a spotlight on Black businesses and artists in the Portland area.

Most of the events scheduled are free, however, there are a few that participants will need to register for. Find out more online.

