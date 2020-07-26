Blanchet House calls for water bottles ahead of heatwave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With triple-digit heat forecasted for the days ahead, organizers at the Blanchet House are worried about keeping the city’s homeless population hydrated, especially in Old Town, where the non-profit is located.

“People who are homeless down here and everywhere in Portland are outside—there’s nowhere for them to go in and get any shade,” said Executive Director Scott Kerman. “And there’s not a lot of water available down here in this part of downtown, and so it’s really up to us to make sure that we can hand out water that people can carry with them and maybe fill up at water fountains.”

If you want to help, the Blanchet House is looking for donations of reusable water bottles that they can give out. Donations can be dropped off at their offices on Northwest Glisan or purchased online from their Amazon Wish List.