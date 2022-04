PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join the Boys & Girls Club of Portland for its Be Great Ball in May.

The event, which will be emceed by Portland’s CW’s Ashley Howard, is slated for Thursday, May 5 at The Loft.

However, the festivities kick off with bidding for auction items starting Thursday, April 28.

Interested in the action? Click here to see what’s up for auction.

The bidding will remain active through Friday, May 6.

Portland’s CW (KRCW) is a media partner for the Boys & Girls Club of Portland.