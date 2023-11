PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as ‘Giving Tuesday’ and is the perfect time to give back to the community.

Local non-profit Meals on Wheels People is one of the many organizations that help bolster the community.

AM Extra was joined by Meals on Wheels People’s CEO Suzanne Washington to talk about their goals for Giving Tuesday.

Watch the full video in the player above.