Clackamas Community College develops fun nature kits for kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the biggest challenges for parents is getting kids to spend time outside the house instead of being mesmerized in front of a screen. One local group is trying to help get kids outdoors by providing what they call Nature Spy Explorer Kits.

Many parts of our lives are on hold without school and without kids mingling among other kids as they once did — they’re increasingly vegetative in front of TV, laptops and cell phones. Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center is trying to change that.

For some little ones, a future in science can start with something as simple as yellow goggles, a big smile with dad and the contents of a nature spy explorer kit provided by the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center.

“It provides the opportunity to open up a new world for kids,” Environmental Learning Center Program Director Renee Harber said. “Who knows where that goes because once you get excited about something, like what’s happening out in the environment — kids are probably going to be more excited when they’re learning in their science classes in school.”

The idea for a science kit that could be mailed to kids has been orchestrated by the environmental learning center at CCC. Kids can build bug hotels or observe any number of creatures and write down observations with forms that come with the kit. It’s a way for kids to develop foundational science skills, Harber says.

The kit’s theme changes each week. They are $25 each and they can be mailed anywhere in the United States.

With the restart of school still an uncertainty — a science kit in the mail may be just what’s needed to get kids outside and exploring the world around them.