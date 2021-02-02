AM Extra Valentine Dinner Contest

Right now you can enter to win one of two fabulous dinners! One lucky viewer will win a date night for two package from Fogo de Chao! Choose from steaks or salmon — delicious sides — and mouthwatering desserts. Don’t worry, their famous cheesy bread is in there!

Another one of you is going to enjoy a Valentine’s sweetheart dinner from our friends at Canby Asparagus Farms Casa de Tamales in downtown Milwaukie! It includes 2 Dungeness crab tamale dinners, and an appetizer and dessert to share. Enter now through next Thursday, February 11th and tune in next week to see who our winners are! Plus you get a special bonus entry if you like us on Facebook and like us on Instagram!

PRIZES:

FOGO DE CHAO:

Valentine’s Day Date Night Package

Fogo de Chão is helping by playing matchmaker with its all new Valentine’s Day To-Go package that romantically serves two lovebirds, and can be ordered for pickup or delivery from all Fogo locations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 (while supplies last)

*Pre-orders required by Feb. 10

Celebrate your love with this limited-time package which includes a choice of two from Fogo’s fully cooked fire-roasted meat – Boneless Ribeye, Filet Mignon or Atlantic Salmon – plus Brazilian classic sides including Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Asparagus, Pao de Queijo, all topped with irresistible dessert choices including New York Cheesecake, Chocolate Brigadiero or Tres Leches.

CANBY ASPARAGUS FARM/CASA DE TAMALES:

Valentines Sweetheart Dinner

2 Dungeness Crab Tamale Dinners- includes Rice & Beans

1 Appetizer to share

1 Dessert to share