Contest winners 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The official winery of the Portland Rose Festival, Oak Knoll Winery, is searching for new artwork depicting the Rose Festival's annual theme.

The contest is open to "everyone identifying as an artist with a 2020 Rose Vision." Oak Knoll has been giving artists the opportunity to create original work for their wine labels for 33 years. A $1,000 donation will be made to the winning artist.