Contest winners 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here’s a list of KOIN 6’s contest winners for 2019 so far:

Disney on Ice – Stephani Narciso

Vancouver Mall Shopping Spree (2x prizes) – Paul Dawson & Jayne Bailey

Lloyd Center Back To School Spree – Janet Miller

Oregon State Fair VIP Concert Tickets – Matt LeFauve and Marietta Metteer

Street of Dreams 2019 – Debra Marshall

Price is Right Live – Mirjana Pinjagic

Portland Roadster Show – Laura Wollam; Kimberly Beauchamp

Monster Jam Live – Timothy Helmer; Brian Roth

Spring Home & Garden Show – Cat Valley; Nancy Hutt; Tanya Hubbard

Bend Getaway – Frank Blackston

Portland International Auto Show – Mason Tran; Richard Kurschner

Best Seats for the Big Game – Helen Nagle

Grammy Trip – Justin Castillo

PBR – Colleen Nolen; Jeanne Harshfield; Shawn Copeland

Portland Boat Show – Monique Hinkle; Tim Steimer; Vicky Foster

NYE – Brandi Christie; Caressa Milgrove; Carly Moser; David De Their; Gary Randall; Gretchen Sutton; Jovenn Pacheco; Nick Somboun; Taylor Koering

