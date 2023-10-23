Step inside the magical adventures of Disney’s Frozen and Encanto as they are brought to life like never before at Disney On Ice! Dazzling ice skating transports you to Arendelle to be a part of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa, whose icy powers unleashed an eternal winter. Olaf, Kristoff and Sven take you along as they encounter wintry conditions in a race to bring back summer.

Then, enter the fantastical Madrigal family’s Casita amidst the beautiful mountains of Colombia. Join Mirabel on her journey to save her enchanted family home alongside her sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, invite your family and friends to sing along to your favorite songs and celebrate the power of love and courage at Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto–the show everyone will be talking about!

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!