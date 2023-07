Win a weekend of perfect pairings at ilani Wine and Food Fest. August 10th through the 13th, take in stunning views on a scenic rooftop as you sip some of the best wines, beers, and spirits from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Enter for your chance to win below. One lucky winner will receive a pair of Saturday passes, $100 food and beverage credit, and a one-night stay in ilani’s new luxury hotel. Four runner-up winners will each receive two passes valid for Sunday, August 13, 2023.