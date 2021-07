PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- As wildfires rage across the region, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to discuss the current climate crisis.

Gov. Inslee is slated to hold a press conference in Olympia on Wednesday afternoon. He will be joined by a variety of department heads and officials, including the Washington State Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Hilary Franz, Washington State Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson, Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, Washington State Department of Health Assistant Secretary Lauren Jenks, Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond and Washington State Department of Health Deputy Secretary for COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach.