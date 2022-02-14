Everyday Northwest Bracelet Giveaway

Enter to win a bracelet from Margulis Jewelers! The winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won on-air on Everyday Northwest and also contacted by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive a bracelet from the Prestige Line collection. Made in Germany, it is a bold European solid oval link style bracelet with each link measuring 25 millimeters by 21 millimeters. The bracelet measures 8 1/2 inches in overall length and is solid Sterling Silver with red gold overlay. The approximate retail value of the prize is $3000.00. Entry form is below.
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 21 2022 01:02 pm