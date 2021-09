PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It can be difficult to process all of the historical events we live through, but the Oregon Historical Society is re-launching a virtual series to talk about how the past fits in with the present.

“Historians in the News” is a series that officers critical historical perspectives to shine light on contemporary issues. The next event will feature a conversation between University of Chicago professor Dr. Kathleen Belew and Oregon State University professor Dr. Christopher McKnight Nichols.