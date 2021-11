Home for the Holidays 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- After being closed for nearly two years, Hollywood Theater's microcinema at the Portland International Airport is reopening this Monday.

The theater has been closed for the last 20 months due to COVID-19. During that time, its location inside the airport has changed. As PDX undergoes a $2 billion upgrade, it was determined that a new location for the microcinema would be needed due to the terminal new configuration.