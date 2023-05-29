A weekend full of flames and flavor? sounds like fun! Join us at ilani on June 8th – June 11th as we celebrate all things barbecue at the ilani BBQ Fest! Sample and savor the best barbecue favorites as some of the nation’s top pitmasters show off their chops in one epic, sauce-filled weekend. Plus, great drink specials, live entertainment and so much more.

Enter for your chance to win below. One lucky winner will receive a 2-night stay at our new hotel, $200 in Food & Beverage credit, and BBQ Fest passes good for the entire weekend! 4 runner-up winners will each receive 2 passes valid for Sunday June 11, 2023.