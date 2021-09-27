ilani Wine & Food Fest 2021 ticket giveaway

ilani Wine & Food Fest Returns with Safety in Mind This October.
Fine wines, delicious food, celebrity chefs, and more from October 8 – 10, all in an outdoor, open-air, covered venue. The ilani Wine & Food Fest, one of ilani’s most anticipated events of the year, has created an outdoor experience on the 1st floor of ilani’s new, open-air and award-winning, parking garage for the festival. The event features a variety of wine tastings, food pairings, celebrity chef demonstrations and more. From October 8th through the 10th, sip and sample your way through daily events including the weekend’s hallmark festivity, the Grand Tasting. Must be 21 years of age or older to participate with valid government-issued identification to attend. 5 lucky winners will each receive a 4-pack of tickets. Enter for a chance to win!