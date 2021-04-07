Jurassic Empire Ticket Giveaway

Experience over 60 moving, breathing, even walking dinosaurs from the comfort and safety of your own car! Enter the Ticket Giveaway below.

Venue Details: Portland International Raceway, 1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR 97217

Event Dates: April 8, 9 & 10, & 11, 2021

Announcing Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Oregon ! This fun filled family event will be held at the Portland International Raceway. From the comfort and safety of your own car, drive thru this prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the Dinosaurs & Mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago! The drive thru exhibit features over 60, moving, breathing, giant life size ultra realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Keep a close out eye out and be extra careful as danger lies ahead as you drive by a massive T- Rex looking for its next meal. This Jurassic Themed Dinosaur event will stimulate your child’s imagination for years to come.