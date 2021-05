PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Oregon Attorney General's office has been asked to review an investigation after a former Tigard police officer shot and killed a man in early January.

In a letter to the state's attorney general's office, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton requested the review into the investigation of the death of 26-year-old Jacob Macduff, who was shot and killed by former Tigard police officer Gabriel Maldonado on Jan. 6 as officers responded to a domestic violence call.