Win VIP tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity series at Portland International Raceway! The Grand Prize winner will receive two 2-day Gold Grandstand Passes, a parking pass, and premier stage view concert passes.

2 additional runner up winners will each receive four 2-day admission passes.

The nonstop action begins on Friday, June 2 at PIR where fans will experience exciting Spec Miata racing, fender-bending ARCA Menards Series West stock car action and a Brothers Osborne concert to end the day. The Saturday, June 3, lineup at the track will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series battling for 75 laps around the 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course followed by a live Sam Hunt show. Additionally, both days will include NASCAR Youth Series presented by COOKOUT quarter midget racing on a temporarily constructed 1/20th mile-long course in one of PIR’s paddocks.

