Ring in 2023 with the one and only Pink Martini! Returning for their first Portland New Year’s Eve shows since 2019, join Thomas, China, and all of Pink Martini. In addition, see special guests Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, the Portland Youth Philharmonic, and more for a one-of-a-kind celebration. The prize is a Pink Martini CD and 1 Pair of tickets to the 10:30PM Show at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall on Sunday, December 31st at 10:30PM – New Years Eve!

Enter below!