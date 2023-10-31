KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History month, KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do day-in and day-out.

Nominate a Remarkable Woman below starting soon: