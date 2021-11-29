Remarkable Women 2022

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Remarkable Women campaign. Nominate a deserving woman in your life or the community through December 31. KOIN-TV and KRCW will announce four local finalists on International Women’s Day (March 8, 2022), and local market finalists and the national “Woman of the Year” will be honored by April 4, 2022.

March is National Women’s History Month, a month dedicated to recognizing and honoring women for the great contributions they have made to the nation and in their local communities. Throughout March, Nexstar Media Group and KOIN-TV and KRCW will tell the often overlooked stories of women who inspire and lead in their communities and across the country.