Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Remarkable Women campaign. Nominate a deserving woman in your life or the community through December 17.

March is National Women’s History Month, a month dedicated to recognizing and honoring women for the great contributions they have made to the nation and in their local communities. Throughout March, Nexstar Media Group and KOIN-TV and KRCW will tell the often overlooked stories of women who inspire and lead in their communities and across the country.