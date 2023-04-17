Win two passes to the second annual Skamania Sip & Stroll festival in Stevenson, Washington! The festival showcases local shops and restaurants along with the amazing array of craft beverages in our region. Stroll through downtown Stevenson stopping at various businesses to enjoy beer, wine, mead and whiskey tastings. Join in the fun on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 5pm.

The festival starts at the Chamber office (167 NW 2nd Street, Stevenson, WA) where you will pick up your souvenir tasting glass, 6 tasting tickets and a map of all the tasting locations and other activities, sales and live music, then just SIP & STROLL! Event details can be found HERE. Enter below to win!