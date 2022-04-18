Win two-tickets to the first annual Skamania Sip & Stroll event, hosted in Downtown Stevenson Washington! On Saturday, May 7th, start at the Chamber office (167 NW 2nd Street, Stevenson, WA) where you can pick up your souvenir tasting glass, 6 tasting tickets and a map of all the tasting locations and other activities, sales and live music. Then, just SIP & STROLL! This new festival showcases local shops and restaurants along with the amazing array of craft beverages in the Pacific Northwest. Stroll through downtown Stevenson stopping at various businesses to enjoy beer, wine, cider and whiskey tastings. Entry good for prize for two people, enter above to win!

Click here for EVENT INFO.

