Street of Dreams 4-pack Giveaway

The 2021 NW Natural Street of Dreams opens on Saturday, July 31 and runs Wednesdays to Sundays through Sunday, August 22 (the show is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, except for private events). Show hours at the main site (Heritage Crest) are 10 am – 9 pm. Show hours at the bonus site (Pleasant Valley Villages) are 10 am to 7 pm. The ticket office onsite at Heritage Crest closes at 7:30 pm. No ticket office at Pleasant Valley Villages.

New this year – we feature homes on two sites within a few miles from each other. Heritage Crest (12500 SE Mt. Scott Blvd) will showcase three custom luxury homes in the $1.5 million to $3 million range plus a container home and a three-person sleeping pod. Pleasant Valley Villages (11878 SE Bridal Veil Falls Place) will showcase three well-appointed model homes in the $550,000 to $650,000 range – because everyone’s dream looks different. For more information, click here.

Tickets are on sale now! After your purchase, your ticket will be emailed to you directly afterwards, where you can download and print your ticket. Check your spam filter if you don’t receive the confirmation email. You can also purchase tickets at the show site at the Ticket Office. Children 10 and under are always FREE.