Taking place on the iconic Portland International Raceway road course, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will debut in 2022 as a premiere motorsports festival in the Pacific Northwest. The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway’s festival-like atmosphere includes the fastest racing series on the planet, celebrity athletes, live entertainment and interactive activities.

Click here for the Raceway Map and Event Schedule.

Enter below to win tickets! One Grand prize winner will receive a 4-pack of Gold Grandstand tickets and an in-field parking pass. Three additional winners will each receive a 4-pack of Silver Grandstand tickets.