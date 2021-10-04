The Price is Right LIVE contest 2021

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show! Enter above to win a pair of tickets!