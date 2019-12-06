Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time ‘person of the year’
Top Stories
Make holiday ornaments and memories at Elements Glass
South Albany High School catches fire overnight
Jersey City’s mayor says gunmen targeted kosher market
Workers: ‘Brazen’ armed robbers hit several Eastside taverns
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Vegas NYE
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Union Gospel Mission Telethon
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
Vancouver Mall $500 Holiday Spree
Contests
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 09:30 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2019 / 04:13 PM PST
Top Headlines
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time ‘person of the year’
Make holiday ornaments and memories at Elements Glass
South Albany High School catches fire overnight
Jersey City’s mayor says gunmen targeted kosher market
Workers: ‘Brazen’ armed robbers hit several Eastside taverns
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Lillard has 31, Trail Blazers hand Knicks 10th straight loss
Mobile homes catch fire on Hwy 47 in Washington County
I-5 Rose Quarter revamp brings opponents to ODOT
Man gets jail, probation for strangling 85-year-old mom
More News
Trending Stories
Early December won’t quench Portland’s thirst for snow
OSP: Teen rides ‘exhausted’ deer, charged with harassment
Keizer In-N-Out Burger opening Thursday
Lawsuit: Oregon sex trafficking victim blames hotel chains
South Albany High School catches fire overnight
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
Where We Live
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget