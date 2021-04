PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- Multnomah County Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury is proposing to spend $150 million next fiscal year to reduce homelessness, including creating more shelter capacity and supportive services. That does not yet include any funding for the county's former unused Wapato Jail, which is currently sheltering and serving the homeless, even as it is still being transformed into the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.

The remote North Portland facility opened last October with 76 shelter beds and 56 residential treatment beds. An additional 220 beds are under construction, along with medical facilities, an industrial-strength laundry, a covered kennel and a Victory Garden that includes 120 fruit trees. All of the work and operational costs have so far been paid by private donors and grants that support the vision local developer and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer had for the property when he arranged to purchase it from the county three years ago.