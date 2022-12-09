Recognized throughout the Pacific Northwest as the “Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi”, the 30th annual Safeway Winter Wonderland powered by Advantis Credit Union, will grab your attention with glimmers and glows around every corner. All proceeds from the event will benefit Sunshine Division‘s year-round hunger relief efforts that provide thousands of free, nutritious meals to Portland families in need. Spectators can enjoy the most spectacular drive-through light show in the region from the comfort of their own vehicles, viewing over 250 colorful light set pieces and many fully animated scenes along the way. Win a Toyota VIP lane Ticket with special VIP access to skip-the-line to the start of Winter Wonderland! Toyota VIP Lane Ticket Valid for 1 Car any day between November 25th and December 31st.