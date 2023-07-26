Vendors and contractors literally signed off on the St. Jude Dream Home in Vancouver, July 24, 2023 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One of the homes in the GRO Clark County Parade of Homes is playing a big role in raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contractors and vendors who donated materials gathered for the floor signing party to leave their mark on the home.

Proceeds from the sale of the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace go to the non-profit that helps children battling cancer.

Tony Marnella of Marnella Homes standis inside the St. Jude Dream Home in Vancouver, July 24, 2023 (KOIN)

“I refer to it as the house that love built,” said Tony Marnella of Marnella Homes. “The fact that our construction team came together for this is overwhelming.”

“I’ve been blown away by all the vendors who’ve jumped on board and donated materials.. from our sod, trees, lighting, irrigation — all of these are going to be incorporated into this home to create a lovely, flowing piece of landscaping,” said GRO Sales Manager Alexa Lee.

Bart Hansen with the Building Industry Association said people were “excited about building this house and excited about seeing what we, the community, can do as far as St. Jude.”

Marnella Homes once again stepped in to design the 2800-square foot home located in the Felida neighborhood in Vancouver. It has all the latest and greatest in-home features, including a tankless water heating system donated by NW Natural — which jumped at the chance to help St. Jude.

“Having been a cancer survivor myself, it’s an easy one for me,” said Nelson Holmberg with NW Natural. “And when cancer affects a child, it just compounds the importance of doing the research St. Jude does and treatment St. Jude does.”

With the Dream Home, St. Jude is building hope for their patients from the ground up.

The GRO Clark County Parade of Homes runs from September 8-24.

