Crystal Ballroom hosts PNW’s biggest clothing swap

There were three full floors dedicated to the clothing swap

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Crystal Ballroom hosted the Northwest’s biggest clothing swap event Sunday. Hundreds of people filled multiple floors as they traded garments.

“It’s fun,” said participant Cassondra Salazar. “Not only do you meet people outside of Portland, but you also get clothes and the clothes are really nice and it goes to a good organization afterwards.”

The main swapping area had clothes sorted into non-binary categories so everyone could participate. Shoppers swapped to the tune of DJ Gregarious’ soundtrack.

There was also a super sale put on by the Portland Vintage Exposition College inside. Proceeds from the event went to Unmentionable: A Lingerie Exposition—a group focused on independently owned and manufactured lingerie brands in the area.