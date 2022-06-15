PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All day Wednesday, KOIN 6 News is partnering with Helping Hands for a special day of giving.

Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers is the organization that runs 11 shelters across Oregon, including the Bybee Lakes Hope Center (at the former Wapato Jail.)

You can donate to Helping Hands to be part of the solution for those experiencing homelessness.

Text: GIVE2HH to 44-321 to make a donation

These donations will help all the Helping Hands centers in Multnomah, Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Yamhill counties.

Recently Bybee Lakes unveiled its expansion that more than doubled the bed capacity and added a dorm for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. There is also a professional kitchen and vocational training.