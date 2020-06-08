Despite pandemic, Royal Moore supports St. Jude’s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Royal Moore Subaru’s dealerships are just part of one industry to take a hit during the pandemic. But Royal Moore has remained committed to giving back, especially to their hometown charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“St. Jude is one of those charities that everyone is on the same page. You’re helping families and helping children,” said Royal Moore Executive Director Brent Arritola.

St. Jude has many families in the Portland and Vancouver area who don’t pay a dime for travel, lodging and cancer treatment at the St. Jude campus in Memphis. They said Royal Moore is one of their tops fundraisers, and a lot of that involves a match Royal Moore does involving car sales — part of Subaur’s “Share The Love” campaign.

“We decided to do a donation last year for every car that we sold,” Arritola said. “Subaru of America chipped in and we chipped in and made a large donation to the charity at the end of last year.”

That donation was more than $44,000.

The pandemic has slowed business but as things start to slowly open up, Arritoal said they plan to meet with St. Jude to go over a plan for the rest of 2020 to keep their committment which includes the other Royal Moore car brands.

“The fact that the families are never ever having to pull a dollar out of their own pocket,” he said, “was a no-brainer for me. And then to expand it to the other dealerships we can increase our sponsorship and hopefully increase our donation.”

KOIN 6 News is a proud community partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude’s Walk/Run presented by Pacific Lifestyle Homes is set for September 26. Register here.