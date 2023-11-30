Sunshine Division expects to hand out 17,000 food boxes through Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2023 marks the 101st year the Sunshine Division will be delivering food boxes during the holidays to those who need some help.

This year the Sunshine Division is expecting to hand out 17,000 holiday food boxes through Christmas. All day Thursday, KOIN 6 News is partnering with Sunshine Division for a Day of Giving.

Sunshine Division is also looking for volunteers to help deliver food boxes on Saturday, December 16.