Day of Giving all day on Thursday, April 7, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the pandemic began two years ago, the Sunshine Division’s Emergency Food Delivery Program has been helping the most vulnerable around Portland. Since their delivery service began they have delivered more than 6 million meals.

But they can’t do it without your help.

KOIN 6 News is partnering with the Sunshine Division for a Special Day of Giving.

With your help and donation, the Sunshine Division’s simple mission to keep Portland fed will be able to continue.

