Eye on Retirement – 55 & Better

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Community members in the Pearl District spent Sunday cleaning up the neighborhood following a direct action protest that swept through the area, as dozens dressed in black bloc damaged buildings by breaking windows and tagging them with graffiti decrying racism and fascism.

This was the largest demonstration seen downtown in weeks. Social media posts indicate that the march may have been a response to immigration policy under the Biden administration, as well as police brutality and racism in the community.