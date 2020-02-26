Eye on Retirement

Meet Koa, a year-and-a-half-old "mystery mix" from the the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. She was surrendered by her owner because she kept escaping from their back yard and they couldn’t keep up with her energy. She’s very sweet and playful, but can be a bit rowdy. She’s looking for a home with a six-foot wood fenced yard and no kids under the age of six

If you’re interested in adopting Koa, contact the Humane Society for Southwest Washington!