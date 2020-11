PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Playing for a title is one thing, but playing to benefit a local business is next-level. By winning the NWSL Fall Series, the Portland Thorns won the Verizon Community Shield, which allows them to give a $25,000 grant to the local business of their choice. The business they chose? Mimi's Fresh Tees.

"Having this opportunity to play for something so much bigger than us and be able to give back to such an amazing company who's doing work that's so much bigger than us and soccer, I think, is so important and what the Thorns are about," said Thorns forward Simone Charley. She said Mimi's "jumped off the page" of the list of organizations and small businesses eligible for the grant.