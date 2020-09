PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Mount Angel's annual Oktoberfest, one of the biggest celebrations of the year for the mid-Willamette Valley, has gone take-out only this year.

Mt. Angel's annual Oktoberfest has reinvented itself by allowing you to take the celebration home. It is one of the great annual events of the mid-valley -- generating hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. In a normal year, the festival allows people to punctuate the end of summer with a final outdoor celebration.