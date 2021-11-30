Eye on the Northwest – Open Enrollment For the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace – Part 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A report released by the Multnomah County Auditor showed the majority of the money received to help in COVID-19 recovery was directed toward housing and rent costs in the county.

County auditor Jennifer McGuirk issued her report on pandemic-related spending from July 2020 to the end of June this year. Mcguirk said the county is fulfilling its promise to provide Cares Act money to its BIPOC community, meeting their spending benchmarks.