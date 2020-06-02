Eye on the Northwest – Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Meals on Wheels People is providing 8,000 daily meals to homebound seniors with the help of a new partnership, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Meals on Wheels People has partnered with IFCO Systems, the world’s leading provider of reusable plastic containers. According to MOWP, IFCO Systems is donating 600 RPCs. This collaboration will enable MOWP to pack and deliver nearly 8,000 meals daily to homebound seniors around Portland.